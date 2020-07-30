REPORT: Rutgers Coronavirus Outbreak On The Football Team Might Be Tied To A Campus Party

The outbreak of coronavirus on the Rutgers football team might have come from a party.

According to ESPN, NJ.com reported that the 15 positive coronavirus tests on the football team might be tied to a campus party that athletes attended. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Scarlet Knights suspended football workouts and quarantined the entire team last weekend after the outbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Jul 23, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

This is the worst kind of update possible if you’re a coach or college administrator. Look, I’m all for throwing back cold beers, but I’m also not a college athlete.

I’m not hanging out in packed locker rooms and putting the entire team at risk by drinking some beers with the boys.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

College football players need to understand the stakes. They need to understand that the entire season might collapse if there are bad outbreaks of coronavirus.

You know what you don’t do when an entire university is riding on your shoulders? Put yourself at unnecessary risk.

Do you want to know what qualifies as an unnecessary risk? Attending a banger of a party. It’s just not smart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutgers Football (@rfootball) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:11am PDT

Greg Schiano should be furious with any players that attended this party and put his entire program at risk. It’s insanely stupid.

We’re trying to play football! Make smart decisions, folks. This is already going to be hard enough before we have to worry about players sneaking off to parties.