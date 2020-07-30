REPORT: Sam Rockwell Is Being Targeted To Play Merle Haggard In An Upcoming Movie

Sam Rockwell might be starring in a new movie about Merle Haggard.

According to Deadline, Amazon is making a movie about the legendary country singer, who passed away at the age of 79 in 2016, and Rockwell is being looked at to star as the music icon. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Deadline reported that the movie will focus on Haggard’s “tumultuous rise from inmate” in prison to becoming one of the greatest country singers to ever live.

There is no set release date right now.

If Amazon is able to land Rockwell, then this movie is going to be incredible. I have no doubt about that at all.

For those of you who don’t know, Rockwell is one of the best actors on the planet. We’re talking about one of the most talented men in all of Hollywood.

With a guy like that playing Merle Haggard, we’d be destined for success.

As everyone knows, I’m a monster country music fan. I jam out to it all day, and I love Haggard’s music. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sang “Mama Tried” while drunk in a bar.

Some women love it. Others don’t, but all that matters is that it’s a damn good song for midnight when the beer is flowing.

Keep checking back for updates when we have them because this movie sounds like it’s going to be lit.