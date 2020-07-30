Ryan Reynolds’ $5,000 Reward Helps Woman Find Missing Special Teddy Bear

Ryan Reynolds’ $5,000 reward and local media attention helped bring a special teddy bear back to a woman in Canada.

Mara Soriano, 28, received her teddy bear back Wednesday, according to a tweet shared by Soriano.

In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

“In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low,” Reynolds tweeted in response to Soriano’s announcement. “To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome.”

Soriano’s bear featured a voice recording from her mother, who had passed away.

Soriano was reunited with the teddy bear four days after it was stolen along with some electronics while she was moving to a new apartment. She reportedly checked dumpsters and alleys all across Vancouver, but eventually received an email with information regarding the missing bear. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Is Offering A $5,000 Award To Bring Home A Woman’s Teddy Bear For This Special Reason)

“I called [CBC News reporter] Deborah Goble because she was the person who broke the story, and I couldn’t have done this without her, so I wanted her to be there, too,” Soriano said, according to CBC. “Plus, she’s a grown-up, and I wanted to make sure everybody was safe.”

“They brought the bear over to CBC, which was a safe meeting place … and we did it,” she added.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

It’s not clear yet if Reynolds actually gave the $5,000 reward to the person that returned the teddy bear, but it definitely helped Soriano’s story gain attention.

Reynolds is a hero for helping this woman get her teddy bear back. I said it before and I still mean it. Reynolds is one of the best celebrities out there. It’s so refreshing to read stories about what he’s been up to and the good he brings to society.

Everyone should be more like Reynolds.