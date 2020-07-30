Editorial

Scottie Pippen Says His Relationship With Michael Jordan Is Still Great After ‘The Last Dance’

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Michael Jordan (L) and Scottie Pippen (R) of the Chicago Bulls talk during the final minutes of their game 22 May in the NBA Eastern Conference finals aainst the Miami Heat at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won the game 75-68 to lead the series 2-0. (Photo credit: VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are still really good friends.

The relationship between the two Chicago Bulls legends was under a microscope after “The Last Dance” aired, and there had been a report that Pippen wasn’t happy with his former teammate. However, that’s apparently all nonsense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“My relationship with Michael is great, great as ever, there is nothing changed. This documentary has not changed our relationship. We will be friends forever,” Pippen said on the Da Windy City podcast, according to Fansided.

The report that Pippen was upset with how “The Last Dance” portrayed him never made sense to me. I didn’t think the series portrayed him in a bad way at all.

Yes, there was some back and forth when Pippen sat out longer than necessary when hurt and refused to go into a game.

However, outside of those two things, the series was incredibly flattering to Pippen. It’s made crystal clear that Jordan never would have won six rings without him.

Now, Pippen is squashing the rumors that there are problems between him and Michael Jordan, which is good. We don’t need the two NBA stars beefing.

If you haven’t already watched “The Last Dance,” I suggest you do immediately. It can be found on Netflix, and it’s arguably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

Trust me, do yourself a favor and watch.