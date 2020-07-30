Scottie Pippen Says His Relationship With Michael Jordan Is Still Great After ‘The Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are still really good friends.

The relationship between the two Chicago Bulls legends was under a microscope after "The Last Dance" aired, and there had been a report that Pippen wasn't happy with his former teammate. However, that's apparently all nonsense.

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is “so angry” at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. “He is beyond livid.” (Via ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 20, 2020

“My relationship with Michael is great, great as ever, there is nothing changed. This documentary has not changed our relationship. We will be friends forever,” Pippen said on the Da Windy City podcast, according to Fansided.

Another Pippen appreciation post. Proudly brought to you by @kanyewest, @CookinSoul, and the city of @chicago.pic.twitter.com/2T9gDwDOHA — Dunk Comp (@dunk_comp) May 13, 2020

The report that Pippen was upset with how “The Last Dance” portrayed him never made sense to me. I didn’t think the series portrayed him in a bad way at all.

Yes, there was some back and forth when Pippen sat out longer than necessary when hurt and refused to go into a game.

However, outside of those two things, the series was incredibly flattering to Pippen. It’s made crystal clear that Jordan never would have won six rings without him.

Now, Pippen is squashing the rumors that there are problems between him and Michael Jordan, which is good. We don’t need the two NBA stars beefing.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

If you haven’t already watched “The Last Dance,” I suggest you do immediately. It can be found on Netflix, and it’s arguably the greatest sports documentary ever made.

Trust me, do yourself a favor and watch.