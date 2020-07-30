REPORT: Simon Cowell Might Launch Netflix’s First Talent Show

Talent show mogul Simon Cowell is reportedly meeting with Netflix over a new show for the streaming service.

Cowell and Netflix organized a meeting to discuss starting a new talent show, according to a report published Thursday by the Evening Standard.

Simon Cowell ‘in talks to launch new Netflix talent show’ https://t.co/8MaeXLLhn9 — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) July 30, 2020

“Simon’s moving with the times and thinks that his formats could work for Netflix,” a source told the outlet. “A meeting with his team and their Content Acquisition team has been pencilled in for September.”

“Simon has a proven track record of success with Got Talent and The X Factor – but he wants to move with the times and see what Netflix think of some of their new TV ideas,” the source added. “They still believe there is life in talent shows and Simon is keen to see if they could make something work on Netflix.” (RELATED: Simon Cowell Working On Launch Of New Show Amid ‘America’s Got Talent’ Debacle)

Cowell reportedly believes that Netflix could be the perfect home for a new talent show.

I think talent shows are a dying business in the entertainment industry. Unless Cowell can come up with something new, I’m not sure if the same format will work on Netflix. Nonetheless, I will still probably end up watching even if just for the first couple episodes.