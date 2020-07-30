Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Restrict Stadium Capacity During The 2020 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t have a full stadium during the 2020 season.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the team sent a letter to fans informing them that not everyone who has tickets will be allowed into Raymond James Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team didn’t specifically announce where attendance would be capped, but it’s clear that it’s going to be heavily restricted.

This is terrible for all the fans who ran out and bought tickets to watch Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski play for the Buccaneers.

I honestly feel so bad for them. There’s no better rush than getting tickets to a great sporting event. It sets your world on fire with excitement.

Fans went out and bought season tickets believing that they’d get to watch eight home games with Tom Brady and company.

Now, they’ve been informed that they’re not all getting in. I pity the person on the Bucs who has to decide who gets in and who doesn’t.

That person isn’t going to make any friends by informing Bucs fans that they’ll be watching Brady play on TV.

I’m also sure the Bucs won’t be the last team to pull this move. It’s becoming a trend, and I only expect it to spread during the coronavirus pandemic.