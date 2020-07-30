Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release 1st Practice Video Of Tom Brady Throwing Passes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was slinging it Wednesday on the practice field.

The Bucs released the first film footage of the team's new quarterback getting some reps in with his teammates, and he was looking solid.

Watch him spin the pigskin below.

As I’ve said many times before, Tom Brady, Gronk and the Bucs are without a doubt the biggest storyline in the NFL during the 2020 season.

All eyes are on Tampa Bay and the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. After two decades in New England, the future hall of fame member finds himself on a new team.

Brady somehow managing to convince Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement to play with him just adds to the excitement.

I have no idea how the Buccaneers will do during the 2020 campaign, but I know expectations are through the roof.

The offense for Bruce Arians is absolutely loaded, and I think we can all agree that Brady still has some gas left in the tank.

If you’re not excited about seeing how this unfolds, then you’re not a real football fan.

I can’t wait to see what Brady and the Bucs do starting in September. It’s going to be a fun show to watch.