Taylor Swift Responds To Allegation She Stole New Album Logo From A Black-Owned Business

Musician Taylor Swift responded to a claim she stole the logo for her newly-released album “Folklore” from a black-owned business.

Swift was accused July 24 by Amira Rasool, owner of a small business called “The Folklore.” Rasool shared her accusations on her Instagram account. Swift’s team responded with a statement Tuesday, according to “Good Morning America.”

“Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company’s logo,” Rasool captioned screenshots of the designs.

Swift responded by removing the word “the” from her merchandise.

“Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern,” the statement said, according to “GMA.” “Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces Release Of Her New Album ‘Folklore’)

“In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change,” the statement continued.

Rasool confirmed she was in touch with Swift’s team in a tweet shared Wednesday.

“I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand,” Rasool tweeted. “I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page.”

“It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right,” she added.