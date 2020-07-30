‘Planning It As We Speak’: Texas Bar Owner Explains Why He’s Organizing The Next ‘Freedom Fest’ Protest Against Closures

Chris Polone, owner of the Rail Club Live in Fort Worth, Texas, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss why he and hundreds of other bar owners are protesting against the state’s recent closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down “all bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages” on June 26, reversing an earlier decision and closing them except for delivery and take-out. (RELATED: ‘That’s Not Enough’: Texas Bar Owners Protest Gov. Abbott’s Coronavirus Lockdown Order)

“It’s a complete double standard right in front of your face every single day,” said Polone. ” In my view 99 percent of restaurants have a bar top in it, it’s not like 51-percenter’s patrons quit drinking, they went some place else.”

He went on to say that his bar followed The Centers For Disease Control coronavirus guidelines when his bar defied the governor’s orders during the last “Freedom Fest” protest.

Polone, who is the leader of the organized bar protests in Texas, says they’re already planning the next one.

“If this virus is truly as bad as Greg Abbott and all of them say it is, he needs to shut everything down.”

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea