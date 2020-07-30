Politics

‘No Way’ — Top Republicans Kill Trump’s Hopes For A Delayed 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) during a meeting with cabinet members and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) in the Oval Office at the White House July 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump and the congressional leaders talked about a proposed new round of financial stimulus to help the economy during the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Doug Mills/Getty Images)

(Doug Mills/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

President Donald Trump’s hopes of a delayed 2020 election were dashed Thursday after Congressional Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flatly rejected his suggestion.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: (L-R) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a signing ceremony for H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 27: (L-R) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) U.S. President Donald Trump listen during a signing ceremony for H.R. 748, the CARES Act in the Oval Office of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump tweeted earlier in the day that carrying out the general election primarily via mail-in ballots opens the door to potential voter fraud and “will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

A reporter from a local Kentucky television station claimed that McConnell told him during a phone interview that the Nov. 3 election date is “set in stone.”

Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley of Iowa offered a similar take.

“It doesn’t matter what an individual in this country says,” he told reporters in reference to Trump’s tweets. “We still are a country based on the rule of law, we must follow the law until either the Constitution is changed or until the law is changed.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said during his weekly press conference that “no way” should the election be delayed.

“I understand the president’s concern with mail-in voting, which is different than absentee voting,” he told reporters. “But never in the history of federal elections have we not held an election, and we should go forward with our election.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz echoed McCarthy’s comments, telling reporters that he views election fraud as a “serious problem” but that he thinks the election should still be held on Nov. 3.

Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, the ranking member on the House committee responsible for all matters pertaining to federal elections, also flat-out rejected the president’s soft proposal.

Trump’s suggestion was widely criticized by both Republicans and Democrats on the grounds that the Executive Branch has no control over when federal elections are held. The Constitution grants that power to Congress. (RELATED: As Pence Campaigns In Pennsylvania For The Third Time In Two Months, Another Poll Shows Trump Down In The State)

Hypothetically, members of Congress could delay the 2020 election like Trump suggested, but as noted by McCarthy, that has never been done.

House Majority Leader Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2L), Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C), US Vice President Mike Pence (2R), Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) and others listen while US President Donald Trump speaks about newly passed tax reform legislation during an event December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump hailed a "historic" victory Wednesday as the US Congress passed a massive Republican tax cut plan, handing the president his first major legislative achievement since taking office nearly a year ago. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

House Majority Leader Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (2L), Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C), US Vice President Mike Pence (2R), Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) and others listen while US President Donald Trump speaks about newly passed tax reform legislation during an event Dec. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump hailed a “historic” victory Wednesday as the US Congress passed a massive Republican tax cut plan, handing the president his first major legislative achievement since taking office nearly a year ago. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump is currently trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in both national and battleground election polls. Trump frequently discounts the accuracy of polling, citing the substantial margin by which he trailed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton throughout the entire 2016 election.

He also told reporters in North Carolina that his reelection campaign’s internal polls show him leading Biden in key battleground states.

“Four years ago, I was losing everywhere. I had poll numbers where I wasn’t going to win any state, and I ended up winning every one of them,” he stated. “You know the swing states, I wasn’t going to win any of them and I won all of them.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.