Trump Tells Oregon Gov. Kate Brown To Clear Out Protesters Or He ‘Will Do It For Her’

President Donald Trump criticized Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday, telling her to clear protesters out of Portland or the federal government would “do it for her.”

Trump’s tweet came one day after the Trump administration reached an agreement with Brown to proceed with a phased withdrawal of federal agents from downtown Portland. Trump had earlier said the agents would stay in the city until it is “secure.” (RELATED: Media Downplays Ongoing Violence In Portland, Claims ‘Right-Wing’ Outlets Are Playing Up The Unrest)

Kate Brown, Governor of Oregon, isn’t doing her job. She must clear out, and in some cases arrest, the Anarchists & Agitators in Portland. If she can’t do it, the Federal Government will do it for her. We will not be leaving until there is safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Brown had initially contradicted the Trump administration on the timeline of the withdrawal, saying federal ICE and CBP agents would be leaving on Thursday. She then corrected herself and announced the phased withdrawal.

After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020



Trump and Brown’s agreement came one day after Attorney General Bill Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to defend the Trump administration’s handling of the protests and riots occurring across the country, including those in Portland.

Democratic representatives lambasted Barr for the actions of roughly 200 federal agents deployed to defend the federal courthouse in Portland, saying they used unnecessary force against “peaceful protesters.”

Barr pointed to several pieces of evidence showing the demonstrators were not peaceful and had in fact blinded several officers and attempted to burn down the courthouse.