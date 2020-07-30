Politics

Trump Tells Oregon Gov. Kate Brown To Clear Out Protesters Or He ‘Will Do It For Her’

PORTLAND, OREGON - JULY 27: Federal police face off with protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in downtown Portland as the city experiences another night of unrest on July 27, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. For over 57 straight nights, protesters in downtown Portland have faced off in often violent clashes with the Portland Police Bureau and, more recently, federal officers. The demonstrations began to honor the life of George Floyd and other black Americans killed by law enforcement and have intensified as the Trump administration called in the federal officers. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump criticized Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday, telling her to clear protesters out of Portland or the federal government would “do it for her.”

Trump’s tweet came one day after the Trump administration reached an agreement with Brown to proceed with a phased withdrawal of federal agents from downtown Portland. Trump had earlier said the agents would stay in the city until it is “secure.” (RELATED: Media Downplays Ongoing Violence In Portland, Claims ‘Right-Wing’ Outlets Are Playing Up The Unrest)

Brown had initially contradicted the Trump administration on the timeline of the withdrawal, saying federal ICE and CBP agents would be leaving on Thursday. She then corrected herself and announced the phased withdrawal.


Trump and Brown’s agreement came one day after Attorney General Bill Barr appeared before the House Judiciary Committee to defend the Trump administration’s handling of the protests and riots occurring across the country, including those in Portland.

Democratic representatives lambasted Barr for the actions of roughly 200 federal agents deployed to defend the federal courthouse in Portland, saying they used unnecessary force against “peaceful protesters.”

Barr pointed to several pieces of evidence showing the demonstrators were not peaceful and had in fact blinded several officers and attempted to burn down the courthouse.