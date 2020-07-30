Editorial

Virginia Tech Star Caleb Farley Opts Out Of The 2020 Season, Will Prepare For The NFL Draft

Virginia Tech superstar Caleb Farley won’t play during the 2020 college season.

The star defensive back announced that he’s done playing college football and will use the coming months to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. He cited “uncertain health conditions” as the reason why he’s done playing college ball, and said he can’t afford to lose another family member after the death of his mother in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full announcement below.

 

According to Adam Schefter, Farley is viewed as a first round pick in 2021.

Don’t be surprised if you see more and more of this heading into the 2020 college football season. This season is likely going to be chaos.

That’s just the reality of the situation during the coronavirus pandemic. Things are likely going to go off the rails often.

 

Elite players might not want to deal with that, and surefire NFL draft picks might prefer spending the upcoming months training.

Clearly, that’s where Farley is at, and what he wants to do. At the end of the day, he’s the only one who can make the decision on whether or not to play.

He’s choosing to sit out.

I’m sure he won’t be the last. We’re probably going to see several more players dip before September rolls around. Welcome to college football during the coronavirus pandemic.