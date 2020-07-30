Virginia Tech Star Caleb Farley Opts Out Of The 2020 Season, Will Prepare For The NFL Draft

Virginia Tech superstar Caleb Farley won’t play during the 2020 college season.

The star defensive back announced that he’s done playing college football and will use the coming months to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. He cited “uncertain health conditions” as the reason why he’s done playing college ball, and said he can’t afford to lose another family member after the death of his mother in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Farley (@cr_farley) on Jul 29, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

According to Adam Schefter, Farley is viewed as a first round pick in 2021.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season, a source tells ESPN. Farley will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable with playing this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Don’t be surprised if you see more and more of this heading into the 2020 college football season. This season is likely going to be chaos.

That’s just the reality of the situation during the coronavirus pandemic. Things are likely going to go off the rails often.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Farley (@cr_farley) on Apr 25, 2020 at 7:40pm PDT

Elite players might not want to deal with that, and surefire NFL draft picks might prefer spending the upcoming months training.

Clearly, that’s where Farley is at, and what he wants to do. At the end of the day, he’s the only one who can make the decision on whether or not to play.

He’s choosing to sit out.

I’m sure he won’t be the last. We’re probably going to see several more players dip before September rolls around. Welcome to college football during the coronavirus pandemic.