Watch A Special Clip From The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘The Beating’

A special clip from the new “Yellowstone” episode “The Beating” has been released.

In the clip from the seventh episode of season three, Lloyd and Jimmy talk about the thrill of being a rodeo star and the barrel racers who have seemingly stolen their hearts. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

Give the clip a watch below. It’s a pretty lighthearted moment.

I have to be honest with everyone, I’m really enjoying this whole Jimmy/Mia and Lloyd/Laramie love situation we have going on.

It turns out that Lloyd is a bit of a dog and is a hit with the ladies, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say that’s fun to watch. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Obviously, Jimmy has fallen for Mia, and it’s nice to see the underdog get a win.

I honestly have no idea what is on the horizon in the final four episodes of season three, but I can tell you that the action is getting ramped up.

That much is obvious for anyone who has been paying attention. It feels like we’re right on the brink of all hell breaking loose, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network for “The Beating.” Something tells me it’s going to be off the wall.