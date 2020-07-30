You’ll Want To Ditch Your Plunger For This Ingenious Tool

Whether you want to admit it or not, chances are you’ve clogged your toilet before. And while the ordeal is gross and embarrassing, it’s incredibly normal, and like it or not, those pipes have to get cleared one way or another.

Sure, you could use a run-of-the-mill plunger, but they’re not always as effective at unclogging toilets, and they tend to splash, which is something no one wants to deal with. Why not make things easier on yourself and get your hands on the Toiletsaber? Billed as “The Fastest, Most Hygienic Way to Unclog a Toilet, Ever!” the Toiletsaber is a revolutionary declogging tool that takes much of the hassle out of unclogging your porcelain throne.

The secret to the Toiletsaber’s unclogging magic is its J-shaped, flexible head that provides maximum contact, up to a distance of 28 inches, with whatever’s stoping water flow, without making a gross mess. And while it’s super-strong, it’s incredibly gentle on the toilet bowl, promising no knicks, scratches, or marks upon using it. And thanks to its shatterproof, chemical-resistant make, the Toiletsaber’s ideal for heavy-duty cleaning. And after you use it, simply wipe it off, and it’s safe to put away, no muss, no fuss.

Boasting an unbelievable 5/5-star rating from its over 200 online ratings, the Toiletsaber is proving to be an at-home bathroom must-have! And at just $29.99, getting this thing is a no-brainer.

“Toilet plungers take too much work to clean them THOROUGHLY. I can clean this thoroughly just by wiping it!” – Beymar P.

“4 boys in an apartment at college = this got tested during the first few weeks of school and passed the test!” – Christina A.

“Hey!! Finally, something that doesn’t hold poopie water inside of it when you’re done! It unclogged the toilet!! Woo hoo!!” Robin L.

Click here to get your own Toiletsaber for 14% off, making it just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about?

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.