Fauci Suggests Americans Wear Goggles, Face Shields For Added Virus Deterrent

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top figure in America’s coronavirus fight, suggested U.S. residents begin wearing goggles or a face shield Wednesday.

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci told an ABC News reporter in an Instagram live interview.

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @DrJAshton: “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it. It’s not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.” https://t.co/3B7YOTueKi pic.twitter.com/ROjmoqUS4n — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 29, 2020

The doctor suggested goggles would increase protection against COVID-19 by covering vulnerable tissue.

“It might, if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces,” he told ABC, when asked if eye protection would be recommended in the future. “You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye. Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces.”

Fauci supported local mask mandates in early July to quash the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m strongly in favor of mandating things,” Fauci told Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones in a Facebook Live interview, according to Bloomberg Law. “If you do that, I think it’ll be a giant step towards interfering with the spread in the community.”

Around 674,000 have died from the virus worldwide and a total of nearly 17,335,000 have been infected throughout the globe, according to a Friday afternoon calculation from the Johns Hopkins map. The U.S. still maintains the highest number of cases with 4,500,000 confirmed infections, the map revealed. (RELATED: New Jersey Gym Owners Arrested After Defying COVID Order)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.