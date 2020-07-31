Charlize Theron Claims She’s Dating Herself After Daughter Suggests She Should Get A Boyfriend

Actress Charlize Theron claimed she’s dating herself and doesn’t need a boyfriend after her daughter suggested she needed a relationship.

Theron recalled the moment during Thursday’s episode of Diane von Furstenberg’s podcast, “InCharge With DVF.”

“Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like, ‘You need a boyfriend!’ Theron recalled.

“And I said, ‘Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,’ and she’s like, ‘You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!'” Theron continued.

Theron claimed during the podcast that she told her daughter she was dating herself right now. (RELATED: Charlize Theron Reveals Details From Her Worst Date And It’s Definitely Cringe-Worthy)

“She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” Theron said. “Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

Theron has been open about her love life in the past.

“I don’t feel like I’m missing out on something in my life, it’s just not something that I’m looking out for right now,” Theron told E! News.

I love that she’s allowing her daughter to realize at such an early age that you don’t always have to be in a relationship to be happy. It has been a long time since Theron has dated, but it’s nice to know that she’s doing OK.

Theron is probably way too good for any of the Hollywood schmucks out there anyway.