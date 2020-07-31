Editorial

CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 140 UPDATE: Around And Around We Go During The Pandemic

David Hookstead (Credit: David Hookstead)

David Hookstead
It’s day 140 of coronavirus isolation, and the chaos doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon.

Last week, I argued that it felt like momentum was swinging back towards the good guys during this war, and I’m not sure much has really changed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, at this point, it feels like we’re just going in circles. Around and around we go with the news dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Some football teams handle the situation like pros and others allow their teams to get decimated. There’s no consistency, there’s no continuity and it’s just never ending swings of momentum and chaos.

At least we now know what the Big 10, SEC, PAC-12 and ACC are all planning on. Oh, wait! No, we don’t! The Big 10 might not play after all!

More than anything else, this entire situation has become exhausting and frustrating as all hell. We don’t have answers, we don’t seem to have a plan and we’re just making this up as we go.

Hell, it took baseball only a few days to completely unravel when the Marlins suspended their season.

At this point, the only consistency we have is drinking beers with the boys on the weekends. At least we have that back in our lives.

It might not be much, but it’s damn sure better than nothing. If the power brokers in sports could plan as well as me and my buddies when it comes to throwing back cold beers, then we might actually be in a solid position.

It’s time for answers and firm plans. After 140 days of uncertainty, I’ve honestly had enough, and I want this nonsense to end.

Anyways, I have a bunch of beers with my name on them. Enjoy the weekend!