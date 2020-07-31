Director Oliver Stone Says ‘Cancel F*cking Culture’ Wouldn’t Allow Him To Make His Movies

Director Oliver Stone doesn’t think he would be able to make the movies he made today due to cancel culture.

Stone appeared on Wednesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts,” where he discussed the state of Hollywood today.

“I’m really out of touch,” Stone said during the interview. “I can tell you that if I made any of my films, I don’t think I’d last.”

“I’d be vilified,” he added. “I’d be attacked. Shamed.”

“Whatever you want to call that culture, ‘cancel f*cking culture,'” Stone continued, “I mean it’s just impossible.” (RELATED: ‘Cancel Culture Is A Cancer’: Dean Cain Says The Twitter Mob Will Attack For ‘Literally Anything’)

Stone directed movies such as “Platoon,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Wall Street,” “Born On The Fourth Of July” and “Scarface.” The director admitted he used some extreme directing tactics in the past.

“I would have had to step on so many sensitivities,” Stone said. “You have to have some freedom to make a movie, unfortunately. You have to be rude. You can be bad. And you’re going to have to do these things like step on toes.”

“Holy cow,” he told Norton and Roberts. “Do you think I could have made any one of those films?”

Stone was nominated for 11 Oscars and won three for his films “Midnight Express,” “Platoon” and “Born On The Fourth Of July.”

Stone also developed a reputation for “intense” behavior on set, per Vanity Fair. Michael Douglas, actor in Stone’s film “Wall Street,” referred to Stone’s “Vietnam mentality.” Charlie Sheen acted in Stone’s “Platoon” and called the two-week military basic training that Stone required for the core cast members “hell,” per the same Vanity Fair report.