Astros Owner Jim Crane Thinks His Team Took ‘The Bullet’ In Cheating Scandal

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane believes his team had to take the “bullet” for the sign stealing problem in the MLB.

Crane claimed sign stealing is a “bigger problem” in an interview published Friday by USA Today.

“I think [MLB] had a bigger problem than everybody realized,” Crane told the outlet. “Two other teams [the Yankees and Red Sox] were doing things and got caught, but we’re the ones who took the bullet. That’s the way it works. I’m not trying to blame anyone else. It was our problem. We dealt with it.” (RELATED: Houston Astros Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Vow It Will Never Happen Again)

Alex Cora was fired from the Red Sox and Carlos Beltran was dismissed as the manager of the New York Mets for their roles in the cheating scandal as well.

“It didn’t surprise me one bit,” Crane said. “The other teams had to do the same thing.”

“I don’t know if this whole thing is over,” he added. “I think after this year it will calm down. But it will always be out there.”

It’s definitely not over because people are still talking about it. The Astros have this season only to redeem themselves and if they don’t then we go down as the cheaters who won the 2017 World Series for the rest of history.

If the Astros can pull off a 2020 World Series win then I think things could be a little different. Just need to prove to everyone that we could have done then and can do it now.