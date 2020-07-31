Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Procedure

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a hospital Friday in New York City after a “non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure,” numerous sources reported.

Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized Wednesday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to “revise a bile duct stent” that was originally placed in 2019. She was discharged from the hospital and is “home and doing well,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement Friday according to ABC News. (RELATED: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After ‘Minimally Invasive’ Procedure)

Reuters: U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE GINSBURG WAS DISCHARGED FROM THE HOSPITAL TODAY, SHE IS DOING WELL -COURT STATEMENT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 31, 2020

The hospitalization comes roughly two weeks after another hospitalization for a minor infection. Ginsburg revealed she had been receiving chemotherapy since May for her fifth battle with cancer.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” Ginsburg said in a statement after a “recurrence of cancer.”

NEW: Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for “recurrence of cancer.” She says “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.” pic.twitter.com/dxviqbFlzu — Jordan Rubin (@Jordan_S_Rubin) July 17, 2020

“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week,” the Supreme Court said in a statement earlier this week.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins hospital in Baltimore in 2019 after symptoms of chills and fever.