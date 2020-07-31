Kanye West Just A Tweeted A Staggering Abortion Number. Here’s What He Said 

Acclaimed rapper Kanye West lamented the deaths of the thousands of black babies aborted annually in a Friday afternoon tweet.

“Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years,” West tweeted to his 30 million followers. It was not immediately clear where West got these numbers from.

According to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute, the abortion rate for black women in the United States is almost five times the abortion rate for white women.

West tweeted about abortion multiple times earlier Friday. In one tweet, he noted that he “cried at the thought of aborting” his first born child. (RELATED: Kanye Says He’s ‘Concerned For The World That Feels You Shouldn’t Cry’ About Abortion)

Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years. — ye (@kanyewest) July 31, 2020

In another tweet, West shared a story reporting that Planned Parenthood removed the organization’s founder Margaret Sanger’s name from an NYC clinic due to her racist and eugenic comments.

Planned Parenthood’s Director of Black Leadership and Engagement, Nia Martin-Robinson, responded to these comments by saying that black women are free to make their own decisions and “deserve to have access to the best medical care available.”

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing,” Martin-Robinson said. “The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition.”

Pro-life activists have maintained that Planned Parenthood targets black communities through advertising and strategically placed clinics. West has also shared these sentiments.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he said in an interview with Forbes published July 8.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.