MLB Umpire Joe West Gets A Bloody Head After Being Hit By A Bat

MLB umpire Joe West got a bloody head Thursday during a game between the Blue Jays and Washington Nationals.

According to CBS Sports, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette clipped West with his bat, and the blood showed up immediately. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

West temporarily left the game, but ultimately did return. You can watch the scary moment below.

Joe West just got bat-mangled pic.twitter.com/S1SJQvk3Px — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 30, 2020

All things considered, West should consider himself lucky that he didn’t get hurt much worse. That bat must have barely touched him.

You’d have to imagine that West would have been down for the count if he took the full force of a swing.

He handled that bat to the head like an absolute champ. Blood was flowing down the side of his head after getting hit, and he hardly seemed fazed.

If that happened to me, I’d probably be begging to be put out of my misery. West seemed like he hardly even noticed.

Props to Joe West for shaking it off like a pro and returning to the game. I think it’s fair to say most men wouldn’t have been so chill.