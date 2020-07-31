Oklahoma Sooners Have 0 Positive Coronavirus Tests After The Latest Round Of Testing

The Oklahoma Sooners were completely clear of coronavirus after the latest round of testing.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Sooners didn’t have a single athlete test positive for coronavirus after the latest round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of 186 athletes were tested for the virus in the latest round.

Oklahoma tested 186 student-athletes & staff for COVID on July 28-29 & none tested positive — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 30, 2020

It’s about time we get some good news during the war on coronavirus. We need as many victories as we can find, and Oklahoma testing completely clean is absolutely a win.

The Sooners are one of the most powerful athletic programs in America, and we need our P5 schools to dominate coronavirus.

That’s exactly what Oklahoma has done over the past couple weeks. Lincoln Riley and everyone else involved with the program has done a great job of keeping players safe and healthy.

While some teams are struggling with outbreaks, the Sooners haven’t had any issues for awhile. They certainly deserve to be applauded.

Now, the key will be keep everyone safe and healthy through the football season. I don’t know how Oklahoma is doing it, but they clearly have a great system figured out down in Norman.