REDDIT DEBATE: Is It Acceptable To Cheer For Multiple College Football Teams?

Is it okay to cheer for multiple college football teams?

This is a question that the college football subreddit is currently debating, and the answer couldn’t be simpler if I tried. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The answer to this question is hell no. You can’t be a fan of multiple different college football teams. You can pick one team, and that’s the team you ride with until the end of time.

Anyone who cheers for multiple college football teams shouldn’t be trusted. Clearly, they don’t know what loyalty is about.

If you’re a truly loyal person, then you’ll ride with your team through thick and then. You’ll never waver during the lowest of lows and the worst of times. Did you see me fleeing from the Badgers when we were robbed of a B1G title? Hell no.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

At the highest of times, you’ll shout and scream with pride for your team as you drink as many beers as possible.

That’s what being a college football fan is all about. You can’t do that for more than one team. It’s like loving more than one woman.

It’s just not possible. It only creates conflict and issues.

So, in short, you most definitely can’t cheer for more than one college football team. I’m personally insulted that somebody even floated the idea.