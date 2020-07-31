REPORT: The Big 10 Might Skip The 2020 Football Season

The Big 10 might reportedly skip the upcoming football season.

It looked like the Big 10 was ready to roll after announcing a conference-only schedule, and the ACC, SEC and PAC-12 have all revealed their own plans during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

However, the Big 10 apparently still has issues with playing the upcoming season. According to Pat Forde, teams in the conference have been told the season might not happen.

A decision is expected in the next five days on whether or not training camp will start on time.

Some Big Ten intel, via multiple sources: League has advised members it still might not play this fall. Decision on whether to start camp on time will be made in next five days, but with testing protocols in place that is the expectation. Schedule release is TBD, fluid situation. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 31, 2020

How is this possible? Does the Big 10 know something during the coronavirus pandemic that the rest of us don’t?

Does the Big 10 know something that the rest of college football doesn’t? The Big 10 sitting out at this point just makes zero sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) on Oct 28, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

Tom Dienhart literally reported Thursday that the conference is expecting to start games September 5. A few hours later, Forde is reporting that the B1G might not even play football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Something seems off because Forde and Dienhart can’t both be correct. We’re not skipping the season if we’re also starting on time.

Big Ten source tells me Sept. 5 start date for Big Ten looks likely. That was original start date for the league. Schedule should be out soon, maybe as soon as “next 24-48 hours,” per source. — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) July 30, 2020

The Big 10 needs to play football, and it’s that simple. There’s no reason that I can see that justifies sitting out the season.

Get the pads on, and let’s play some ball. The world looks to the B1G for leadership, and we can’t cower in a corner.

We need to have the games rolling in September. It’s that simple.