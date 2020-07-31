Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign LeSean McCoy To A 1-Year Deal Worth Roughly $1 Million

LeSean McCoy is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adam Schefter reported late Thursday afternoon that the NFL running back was headed to Tampa to join Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on a one-year deal.

Veteran RB LeSean McCoy reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per @rosenhaussports. “He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” Rosenhaus said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

According to Ian Rapoport, the single season deal is worth roughly $1 million.

The #Bucs are giving veteran RB LeSean McCoy the veteran minimum on a 1-year deal, which equals out to just over $1M, I’m told. A low-cost, low-risk option for Tom Brady’s offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2020

Getting LeSean McCoy for only $1 million is a great deal for the Buccaneers. That offense is simply loaded, and there’s no other way to describe it.

The Buccaneers have Gronk, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard all at the disposal of Tom Brady. That’s a hell of an offense to put on the field.

Now, the Bucs have gone out and added McCoy to the backfield at an absurdly cheap price. There are so many weapons on the field that this is starting to resemble WWII.

If you’re a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then you have to love what you’re seeing out of the organization.

The Bucs went and got Brady, and now they’ve loaded him up. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what the six-time Super Bowl champ and company do during the 2020 season.

Expectations are through the roof, and I have no doubt the show will be incredibly entertaining.