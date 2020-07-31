Here’s Why #RIPTimAllen Was Trending On Twitter

Actor Tim Allen had a hilarious reaction to the news that his death which was apparently trending Thursday on Twitter.

Allen had a cheeky response after a Barstool reporter got his name trending, according to Gossip Cop. After his name began trending, #RIPTimAllen also began trending.

Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I’m dead?! How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I’m DYING to know.. #DeadManWalking — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 30, 2020

“Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I’m dead?!” Allen tweeted. “How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I’m DYING to know. #DeadManWalking.”

“Ok, I figured it out,” he added in a separate tweet. “Some nosey neighbor saw what I was having for lunch and ‘figured’ I was going to die.” (RELATED: Tim Allen Reveals He Sent Words Of Advice To Tom Hanks Following Coronavirus Diagnosis)

Allen had hotdogs for lunch, according to the picture he shared alongside his tweet.

The original tweet shared by Barstool Big Cat said he would “give away 5 free Madden codes to anyone who quote tweets this with the correct name of this person.”

I will give away 5 free Madden codes to anyone who quote tweets this with the correct name of this person pic.twitter.com/R8VkoFJjM4 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 30, 2020

The person obviously being the legendary actor Allen.

Twitter is such a goofy place. As soon as someone’s name begins trending, everyone automatically assumes that person is dead. It’s such an odd reaction, but I love when celebrities have funny responses to it.

That’s what makes Twitter a good place.