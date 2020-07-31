Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Named Prince Andrew To Her Lawyers In 2011

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers named Prince Andrew as someone who would know information regarding allegations of sexual abuse.

Virginia Giuffre, previously known as Jane Doe #3 and likely the best-known Epstein accuser, told her lawyers that Prince Andrew would know “the truth” back in 2011, per newly-released transcripts from Giuffre’s civil suit against Ghislaine Maxwell. The documents were first released to the public Thursday, according to the Courthouse News Service.

Virginia Roberts says she was trafficked to Glen Dubinn, Stephen Kaufmann, Alan Dershowitz and Prince Andrew at the direction of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell pic.twitter.com/sMdeZjIUBz — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) July 31, 2020

“Yes, he would know a lot of the truth,” Giuffre told her lawyers, according to the documents.

“Again, I don’t know how much he would be able to help you with, but seeing he’s in a lot of trouble himself these days, I think he might,” she added in the documents. “So, I think he may be valuable. I’m not too sure of him.”

As previously reported, Giuffre detailed allegations of sexual abuse by Prince Andrew during Netflix’s “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” released in May. (RELATED: Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Details Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Prince Andrew)

“I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew,” Giuffre claimed in the documentary. “He knocked on the door, he came inside Ghislaine [Maxwell]’s townhouse, and we’re sitting there having tea. She goes to Prince Andrew, ‘How old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said, ’17.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you’re right!’ He’s like, ‘My daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.'”

“I asked Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together,” Giuffre further claimed. “Right after that photo was taken, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.”