Zion Williamson Throws Down 2 Big Dunks Against The Utah Jazz

Zion Williamson had two huge dunks during a 106-104 Thursday loss night to the Utah Jazz.

After months and months off the court, the NBA returned for real games Thursday, and the New Orleans Pelicans rookie had two monster jams.

Both came off of lobs, and both were incredibly impressive. You can watch each below.

Zo to Zion lobs are back ???? pic.twitter.com/iUnvO4wf2Q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

Zion got up ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/yfZqIezu52 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

We were told that Zion was going to impress people when he returned to the court. I guess people weren’t messing around at all by saying that.

He might not have played a ton of minutes Thursday night because he was gone from the bubble for awhile, but he still chipped in 13 points.

Zion treating jazz players like it’s the Drew league lmao pic.twitter.com/yeM0n1YFbW — john (@iam_johnw) July 30, 2020

For anyone who thought Zion had lost a step of athleticism after months of not playing games, you’ve officially been proven wrong.

His bounce is as impressive as it’s ever been and he proved it last night with two huge dunks.

It feels great to have basketball back and I can’t wait to see what Zion does next. He’s a human highlight reel.