NFL Suspends Antonio Brown For 8 Games Without Pay

The NFL has suspended Antonio Brown for eight games.

According to Adam Schefter, the disgraced NFL free agent has been suspended for eight games without pay after "multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy."

Brown was arrested in Florida after an altercation with a moving truck driver, and he was also investigated by the league for sexual misconduct. If he signs with a team, he’ll be eligible to play in the ninth game.

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

Schefter also reported that the NFL warned Brown that there will be “more significant discipline” if there are more issues down the road.

NFL also warned Antonio Brown that any future violation of the Personal Conduct Policy will likely result in more significant discipline. https://t.co/gLB8c4YyeG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

Brown wanted to learn his fate, and now he has. If he signs with a team, he’s out for the first half of the season.

Honestly, I think there’s a great shot a team signs him now that he only has to sit eight games. If Roger Goodell had dropped the hammer with a full year suspension, then Brown’s probably down forever.

However, eight games is a survivable suspension, especially when you factor in Brown’s elite talent as a wide receiver.

A month ago, I thought there was no chance the former Steelers star would ever play again. Now, I think there’s a very high chance a team takes a shot on him.

We’ll see what happens, but as always, the circus surrounding Antonio Brown never ends!