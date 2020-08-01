Arizona Cardinals Won’t Sell Season Tickets During 2020 Season

The Arizona Cardinals won’t sell season tickets during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to AZCentral.com, the Cardinals have informed fans that there will be no season ticket sales for games in 2020. If fans are allowed at State Farm Stadium at all, it’ll be on a single game ticket sale basis.

The Cardinals are just the latest team in the NFL and college football to restrict ticket sales during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this point, ticket restrictions shouldn’t surprise a single person. With each and every passing day, more college and NFL teams make similar announcements.

You’d have to be delusional at this point to believe football stadiums will be packed in the fall. There’s no shot in hell that happens.

We’ll be lucky if fans are let in at all.

As I’ve said for weeks, the most important priority has to be doing whatever is necessary to make sure the games happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Once we get a guarantee of games happening, then we can focus on what the plan will be for fans. Games first and then fans can follow.

We’ll see what happens, but don’t get your hopes up for a ton of fans at football games during the coronavirus pandemic.