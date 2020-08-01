Cardinals Vs. Brewers Game Scheduled For Saturday Has Been Postponed

A game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.

According to Jon Heyman, the game was called off after more positive coronavirus tests within the Cardinals organization.

The game scheduled for Friday was also already called off because of coronavirus.

Brewers-Cardinals game postponed — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020

Count is 1 more Cardinals player positive and 3 staff members. Now they have 3 total players positive. @Ken_Rosenthal and @ByRobertMurray we’re on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2020

Baseball is so screwed. It’s not even funny. I guess we should have all seen this coming, but now it’s official.

Is there any path that we can see which ends with the MLB concluding the season as scheduled? Is there any path at all?

If there is, I’m definitely not seeing it.

How has the MLB managed to bungle this so badly? How was the MLB not prepared for the coronavirus pandemic and for games to start?

I understand we’re in a crazy time right now, but several other leagues have all managed to figure it out. Yet, the MLB is on the brink of absolute disaster.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources told @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/lNXpbzkHZr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2020

At this point, I think we all need to start accepting the reality that the MLB might be shutting down and it might happen sooner than later. What an absolute disaster for everyone involved.