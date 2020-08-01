Cincinnati Bengals Release Awesome Joe Burrow Hype Video

The Cincinnati Bengals have released an awesome Joe Burrow hype video.

The Bengals took Burrow first overall during the 2020 NFL draft, and the entire world of football is excited to see what he does. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Bengals stoked the excitement with a recent hype video. Give it a watch below.

The WORK starts now. ???? pic.twitter.com/Kh9MJnOMdV — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 31, 2020

The Joe Burrow story is a great one, and that video pretty much sums it up. He was forgotten about at Ohio State, left for LSU, had an okay junior season with the Tigers and then lit the world on fire as a senior.

We’re talking about a guy who ripped through the 2019 season on his way to a national title and the Heisman Trophy.

You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up in Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9) on Apr 3, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Now, Burrow is the face of the Bengals and the hopes and dreams of all their fans are riding on his shoulders.

As a guy from Ohio, it’s hard to imagine how the situation could be any cooler for him. He’s playing for an NFL team in his home state and he’s coming off of a national title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9) on Jul 31, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

I can’t wait to see what Burrow does. America loves a great underdog story, and Burrow has one of the best ever.