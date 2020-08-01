Indiana Hoosiers Resume Football Workouts

The Indiana Hoosiers are back on the football field.

According to Saturday Tradition, the Hoosiers are back to practicing and doing football activities after a pause because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Hoosiers suspended football workouts after multiple members of the program tested positive for coronavirus.

IU announces that Indiana football has paused voluntary workouts after six members of the program have tested positive for COVID-19. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 17, 2020

It’s about damn time we get some good news during the war against the coronavirus pandemic. Sports teams are getting hammered left and right.

MLB games are being canceled, college programs are canceling games and shutting down practices and things don’t seem to be going well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Penix Jr ???? (@themp9) on May 4, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Indiana might not be a powerhouse, but they’re still a Big 10 program. The fact they’re returning to action ahead of the season starting in a few months is great news.

If the Hoosiers have all of August to prepare for the season, which will consist of only conference games, then they should be fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Penix Jr ???? (@themp9) on Nov 11, 2019 at 10:48am PST

We need as many teams as possible out on the gridiron grinding it out because this country needs football to happen. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that Indiana doesn’t take any steps backwards.