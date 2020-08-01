‘It’s Not Just Inexcusable, It’s Genocidal’: PBS Host Says A ‘Real’ AG Would Investigate Trump’s COVID Response

PBS host Alexander Heffner claimed Saturday that President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was “genocidal.”

Heffner made an appearance on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” with the Reverend Al Sharpton, and said that “a real attorney general” would be investigating the president’s response. (RELATED: Meghan McCain: The Push To Defund Police Is ‘Giving Trump A Great Campaign Slogan’)

Sharpton began the segment by claiming that Trump should have listened to the experts earlier, arguing that we “may not be facing the numbers and devastation” if the president had acted faster.

“He is actually fighting when he’s wrong with his own health experts,” Sharpton said.

“Yeah, he’s done it from the beginning,” Heffner replied, arguing that the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic amounted to “mass murder” and worse. “You were discussing the attorney general. If we had an actual attorney general in this country, he or she would be investigating and prosecuting the homicide, the mass murder — it has gotten to where it is not just inexcusable, it is genocidal. It is mania.”

“And life and death ought not be a partisan issue,” Heffner concluded. “But we’ve discovered it is now.”