Michigan Wolverines Have 9 More Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Michigan Wolverines have more cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines had nine more positive coronavirus tests after 276 more athletes were tested for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So far, the Wolverines have had 29 cases after 1,005 tests for coronavirus.

As I’ve said before about Michigan, the Wolverines seem to have a solid handle on dealing with coronavirus.

While some teams have just been decimated by the virus, Michigan has not let things get out of control, and they should be applauded for that.

Having said that, nine tests isn’t great, and it’s certainly trending in the wrong direction. The latest round of testing made up 31% of all the positive cases the athletic department has had.

I’m not a math genius, but it would seem like Michigan would want that percentage to trend down and not up.

Still, there’s no doubt that the Wolverines have handled coronavirus better than most, and I don’t think there’s any reason to panic.

We’re still on a solid path to football happening in the fall, and we need major programs like Michigan to keep up the great work.