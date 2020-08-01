Every NHL Player Stands For The National Anthem During First Game Back

Every single player on the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers stood during the national anthem Saturday afternoon.

In the first game of the NHL’s 24-team postseason return during the coronavirus pandemic, not a single player on either team took a knee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NHL players stand with pride during the national anthem in the first official game back. Not a single player took a knee during the national anthem! LeBron James could learn a thing or two. pic.twitter.com/m3kmjpNFjL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

Protesting during the national anthem is front and center again in the world of sports, and virtually the entire NBA has done it.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

In fact, the only player to not take a knee through Friday was Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

This side-by-side of Jonathan Isaac and LeBron James is powerful. LeBron defends the Chinese dictatorship, has a $1 billion Nike deal and thinks it’s brave to kneel during the anthem. Isaac is 22, on a rookie deal and stands alone because of his Christian faith. That’s courage. pic.twitter.com/j9vtafNME2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

It’s nice to see players who are willing to stand with pride for America and in this case pride for Canada as well.

NHL players stood during the exhibition games, and we shouldn’t be surprised at all that they stood today.

Believe it or not, there’s nothing wrong with standing for the anthem and with pride for the country that has given so many people so many great things.

We’re not perfect, but the USA is the greatest country in the world. That’s a fact worth remembering.