Every NHL Player Stands For The National Anthem During First Game Back

Rangers, Hurricanes Anthem (Credit: Screenshot/NBC Sports Video)

Every single player on the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers stood during the national anthem Saturday afternoon.

In the first game of the NHL’s 24-team postseason return during the coronavirus pandemic, not a single player on either team took a knee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Protesting during the national anthem is front and center again in the world of sports, and virtually the entire NBA has done it.

In fact, the only player to not take a knee through Friday was Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac.

It’s nice to see players who are willing to stand with pride for America and in this case pride for Canada as well.

NHL players stood during the exhibition games, and we shouldn’t be surprised at all that they stood today.

Believe it or not, there’s nothing wrong with standing for the anthem and with pride for the country that has given so many people so many great things.

We’re not perfect, but the USA is the greatest country in the world. That’s a fact worth remembering.