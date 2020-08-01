Pro-Life Students Arrested For Writing ‘Black Preborn Lives Matter’ On Sidewalk Outside Of DC Planned Parenthood

Pro-life activists were arrested Saturday morning for writing “black preborn lives matter” outside of a D.C. Planned Parenthood.

The chalking was part of an event with Students for Life of America and The Frederick Douglass Foundation where they planned to paint the sidewalk before holding a press conference at 10 a.m.

“I’m gonna tell you now that if you continue chalking you will be placed under arrest for defacing property,” a police officer said to the two protesters. As the officers moved in to arrest the two people who were chalking, someone in the crowd said, “you know they do this every Saturday right?” (RELATED: De Blasio Heckled By Protesters While Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ In Front Of Trump Tower)

WATCH:

“Every Saturday, people are here chalking and you are taking somebody, young people, and arresting them because they are simply putting ‘black preborn lives matter?’ You’ve gotta be joking,” a man said in the video.

The protesters then began chanting “black preborn lives matter!”

“All of a sudden, they’ve committed a crime – they do this every week, I come down here routinely to pray, I’ve seen people, and they’ve never arrested anybody before,” the man added. “But today, they are arresting people because we have decided to peacefully assemble and to stand for black preborn lives.”

The man said that the group will instead march from Frederick Douglass Court back to Planned Parenthood for the press conference.

“We are moving on with our event today, that is not going to stop us,” said Michele Hendrickson, eastern regional director for Students for Life. “If anything, this just added some fuel to our fire.”