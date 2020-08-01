REPORT: ACC Won’t Allow Bands On Field During 2020 Football Season

The ACC will reportedly not have bands on the field during the 2020 football season.

According to TigerNet, “the ACC told game operations teams around the conference that bands won’t be allowed on the field during the college football season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear if bands will be allowed to perform at all during the coronavirus pandemic or if this season will just have to happen without them.

Tiger Band will continue to safely provide high-quality entertainment and support our Tigers this season. While we may not be performing on the field on gameday, you’ll still be able to catch performances all year. Details coming!! #COVIDCantStopUs #GuardiansOfTheClemsonSpirit — Tiger Band (@CUTigerBand) July 31, 2020

Can we really have the college football season without the bands? Can we really play football if the bands can’t be on the field?

I mean, literally dozens of people want to see the band play! Dozens, folks!

Are you picking up on my sarcasm? You certainly should be because I’m pouring it on as thick as I possibly can.

Let me put this as bluntly as possible for everyone reading this. The bands in college football should literally be our last concern.

I can’t believe that even needed to be said, but apparently it does. We’re trying to save the college football season, and thus, we’re trying to save the soul of America.

Literally nobody cares about the damn bands!

Maybe, we’ll just have to get rid of the bands forever! That’d be a real shame, wouldn’t it? I just don’t know how football could happen without a kid blowing in a trumpet!

See you next year or possibly never again.