REPORT: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Believes The League Could Shut Down Because Of Coronavirus

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the season might be in big trouble because of coronavirus.

According to ESPN, Manfred informed MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark that the season is cooked if the coronavirus situation doesn’t get under control. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Marlins have completely suspended play after an outbreak of coronavirus, and several other teams have had games canceled.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources told @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/lNXpbzkHZr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2020

I said Friday that I see no situation where the MLB ends the season as scheduled. Let’s be honest with each other right now.

The MLB has been back for a little more than a week, and it’s been nothing short of an absolute disaster. The Blue Jays, Marlins, Phillies, Yankees, Brewers and Cardinals have all had games canceled.

To say things are looking poorly would be the understatement of the year.

Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive test — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

Sources: Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2020

The NBA’s bubble system has worked damn near perfectly, and things are rolling in Orlando. The MLB is letting teams travel and play home games, and we’ve all watched the chaos unfold.

We have no reason to believe things are going to get better anytime soon. As a betting man, I’d bet baseball suspends play at some point.

I certainly hope like hell that doesn’t happen, but we have no reason to believe it won’t at this point.

Let us know in the comments if you think the MLB will finish the season. I’m not optimistic.