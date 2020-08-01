These Paula Deen Cooking Appliances Are On Sale For Up To 52% Off

While eating out isn’t as much of an option these days, more and more families are whipping up homemade meals the old fashioned way. But if the kids are complaining about eating the same three meals every week — and who could blame them — perhaps a kitchen appliance update is the perfect way to mix things up. And lucky for you, a bunch of Paula Deen cooking gizmos and gadgets are on sale!

Paula Deen Family-Sized XXL 1500W Non-Stick Griddle – $99.99

From whipping up pancakes for a family breakfast to grilling delicious vegetables for dinner, this family-sized griddle is perfect for everyone sitting around your kitchen table. Made of GranIT ceramic and four layers of non-stick coating, this fantastic piece is ideal for easy grilling. It sports edge-to-edge thermal heating for consistent cooking temperatures across the entire griddle. And when you’re done, simply wait for the griddle to cool and wipe it clean with a cloth — it’s that easy.

Paula Deen 6.13QT XL Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation System – $99.99

If you’re into preparing delicious, low-calorie meals this summer, you’ll want to check out this Paula Deen air fryer. That’s because it lets you cook amazing meals with less oil, and it uses a rapid air circulation system to cook those meals fast. Plus, thanks to its XL single basket design, you can easily cook for up to 4 people.

Deen Family 6QT 2-in-1 Multi-Cooker & Grill – $119.99

With eight incredible cooking functions that include a slow cooker, a rice cooker, and even a steamer, this appliance is super versatile. Boasting a six-quart pot, this multi-cooker is ideal for cooking large casseroles and other meals for the family, and it even doubles as a griddle, perfect for delicious pancakes, eggs, and more.

Paula Deen 24QT Air Fryer Oven & Rotisserie – $196.99

Don’t have room for a massive rotisserie oven at home? No problem! This incredible air fryer that doubles as a rotisserie cooker is perfect for making delicious, healthy meals for your family. Requiring little to no oil, this oven can whip up mouth-watering, low-calorie meals without you having to do much at all. And thanks to its rapid air circulation system, you can enjoy fast, even cooking without heating up your entire kitchen — which is a joy during the fiery summer months. Heck, the thing even has a dehydrating setting.

Paula Deen 15″ Electric Skillet with Glass Basting Lid – $99.99

This 15-inch electric skillet is ideal for browning chicken, steak, fish, and more, and can even sauté vegetables. But what really sets it apart from other appliances like it is its basting knob, which allows you to infuse your food with wine, beer, broth, and more.

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer – $139.99

Cooking with air fryers is great, but when it comes to family-sized portions, not all of them are up to the task. This Paula Deen 9.5-quart family-sized air fryer is, however, and can air fry chicken, fries, fish, and so much more with ease. Plus, thanks to its ceramic non-stick coating, cleaning it is a breeze. But the best part? It won’t heat up your entire kitchen while you cook.

Prices subject to change.

