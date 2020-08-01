‘We Are Excited:’ Detroit Police Chief Welcomes Federal Agents To City To Help Fight Crime

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Saturday that he is welcoming federal agents to the city to help maintain law and order.

“We are excited about our continued relationship with our federal law enforcement partners,” Craig told “Fox & Friends.”

He noted that cooperation between cities and federal law enforcement is “not new. Back in December of last year, I stood with Attorney General [William] Barr, stood with the heads of all the [Department of Justice] operations … and we stood there as partners. And we’re still partners.”

Craig said if anything has changed in the meantime, it’s “a renewed commitment to enhance, you know, what we are doing.” (RELATED: Democrats ‘Are Not Coming Out And Condemning Mob Violence,’ AG Barr Says During Hearing)

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it would send agents to Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee to assist in the fight against crime.

The police chief said there is little support in the motor city for defunding the police — “talk to the average Detroiter and see what they have to say. The protesters are saying something totally different.”

Craig described the protesters as “by and large peaceful” and said he has not had to deal with the level of violence that has afflicted other American cities like New York, Chicago, Seattle and Portland.

The chief credited his “great working relationship” with Democratic Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan as a reason for fewer riots. “My mayor understands violence, having been a former prosecutor — certainly when we talk we’re talking like two law enforcement officers. So he gets that. He wants to continue to drive the crime down,” Craig told Fox News. (RELATED: Detroit Police Chief Says His City ‘Wouldn’t Stand For’ A Seattle-Style Autonomous Zone)

“What’s going on in these other cities is shameful,” he said.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, whose congressional district is in Detroit, has locked horns with the chief in the past. Craig objected when Tlaib told him that only black people should be allowed to operate his police department’s new facial recognition technology.

Craig oversaw the arrest of a 20-year-old male who was charged with assaulting an elderly nursing home resident.