Boston College Has No Cases Of Coronavirus Among Athletes After 154 Tests

Boston College has no cases of coronavirus among athletes.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Eagles tested 154 athletes and staff members for coronavirus, and not a single one came back positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Good news out of #BC: 154 student-athletes and staff tested July 31. All 154 tested negative. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 1, 2020

We need as much good news as we can get during the war against coronavirus, and an ACC program testing completely clean is great news.

Every program that tests completely negative of coronavirus is one step closer to playing college football in the fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball) on Jul 23, 2020 at 8:34am PDT

If we can keep everyone healthy, safe and negative of coronavirus, then we have a great shot of playing football in the fall.

If teams get decimated by the virus, then we’re in huge trouble once September rolls around. Right now, Boston College is taking care of business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston College Football (@bcfootball) on Jul 21, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

Let’s hope they keep up the great work. We need as many programs as possible to dominate the virus so that we can save the football season.