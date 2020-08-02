Copy Of Michael Jordan’s Rookie Contract Sells For More Than $57,000

A copy of Michael Jordan’s rookie contract with the Chicago Bulls has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, a copy of Jordan’s rookie deal sold for auction through GottaHaveRockAndRoll for $57,068. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To be clear here, this isn’t Jordan’s actual deal. It’s a copy of it with no live ink!

Someone paid $57,068 for a COPY of Michael Jordan’s first contract with the Bulls at @gottahaverock auction. Contract had no live ink. Was a photocopy. This market is nuts. pic.twitter.com/90vYV96j2L — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2020

Imagine paying $57,000 for a photocopy of Michael Jordan’s rookie deal. That’s simply absurd, and there’s no other way to put it!

I don’t want to rag on whoever bought this photocopy, but why would anyone ever waste their money on this? It makes no sense at all.

I guess I’d understand dropping major money for his actual contract, but spending that price of a very nice car on a photocopy is outrageous.

Why not just print it off of the internet and call it a day? Look, I just saved this poor soul more than $57,000.

If you’re going to drop major cash for sports memorabilia, then at least spend it on something worth buying.

Finally, if you haven’t watched “The Last Dance” yet, then I suggest you do it ASAP. It’s a phenomenal documentary.