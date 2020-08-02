What Might Ghislaine Maxwell Have On Epstein And Other High Profile People? We Asked Coauthor Of Epstein Book

Alana Goodman, coauthor of “Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein,” joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the latest with Epstein’s alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell and to share her discoveries about convicted sex offender while writing the book.

During the interview, Goodman revisits the death of Epstein and shared what she learned after interviewing prison guards who worked at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, the jail where Epstein was found dead. (RELATED:Epstein Accuser Says She Gave FBI The Infamous Prince Andrew Photo In 2011.)

She also went on to detail Bill Clinton’s alleged ties to Maxwell.

WATCH:

