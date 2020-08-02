Joe Burrow Says He Won’t Spend Any Of His NFL Contract Money, Will Live Off Of Endorsements

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t plan on spending any of his NFL contract money.

According to The Score, Burrow said during a recent Periscope stream that he'll live off of his endorsement cash and put away his contract money.

“I don’t plan on spending any contract money. I’m just gonna live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account,” Burrow told the media.

Burrow just signed a deal with the Bengals worth more than $36 million.

This is a really smart plan from Burrow. He’s going to make a ton of money in the NFL over the next four years, and he’ll be able to live forever off of that money if he stashes it away.

I have no idea how much money he’ll make in endorsements, but I have no doubt it’ll be more than enough to live on.

Believe it or not, you don’t need to buy every fancy thing you want. You can get by with less, and you can save your money for down the road.

People in all professions need to learn how to save money, and it sounds like Burrow is well ahead of the curve.

If he saves all his NFL money, then he’ll have plenty of cash in the bank by the time he retires. Props to him for being responsible.