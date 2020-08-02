Meyers Leonard Defends Standing For The National Anthem, Cites His Brother’s Military Service

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has no regrets about standing for the national anthem before a Saturday game.

Leonard stood alone before the Heat played the Denver Nuggets, and he’s been blowing up all over social media ever since. Now, he’s defended his choice, and said his brother’s military service is one of the reasons why he stood. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard stands alone during the national anthem with his hand over his heart as the rest of the team kneels. How many more NBA players will have the courage to stand during the national anthem? pic.twitter.com/bUDOOFbya8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

“I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country,” Leonard explained in a video tweeted by the Associated Press.

You can watch his full comments below.

Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat stood for the national anthem before his team played the Denver Nuggets. He also makes this clear: “I absolutely believe Black Lives Matter,” he said. More from @bytimreynolds >> https://t.co/MpmqqwrBkO pic.twitter.com/wTlXdkF1pa — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 1, 2020

Leonard also tweeted that the BLM movement “means a hell of a lot” to him, and that his “brother, and many close friends have sworn to protect this country at all costs, and that means something to me, as does the flag and our nation.”

Today, I listened to my heart. I felt an overwhelming amount of emotion as I stood there during the National Anthem. My brother, and many close friends have sworn to protect this country at all costs, and that means something to me, as does the flag and our nation. pic.twitter.com/eGJrWNIUvk — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) August 1, 2020

The Black Lives Matter movement also means a hell of a lot to me. What has been and continues to go on in our country is inexcusable and flat out wrong. I will continue to use my voice, my platform and my family’s resources to commit to helping make a change. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) August 1, 2020

I’m incredibly thankful for the love and support from my teammates, the Miami Heat organization, my family, and friends who know me. They know my heart and where I stand. I’ll leave you with this – it’s OKAY to be BOTH. I can stand proud in my beliefs and also support BLM. ????????❤️???? — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) August 1, 2020

How sad is it that we’re now at a point in America where standing for the national anthem requires an explanation and a defense.

There used to be a time in America where standing was normal. There used to be a time in America where standing was what was expected to happen during the national anthem.

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

Now, if you stand during the national anthem, then you better be ready to defend that decision to the media and the mob.

Leonard shouldn’t feel the need to justify his actions to anyone. There’s nothing wrong with standing during the anthem, and it’s laughable to think otherwise.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Props to Leonard for not backing down. The NBA could use a few more guys like him.