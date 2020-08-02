PAC-12 Football Players Threaten To Boycott The Season, Release A List Of Demands

Several PAC-12 football players are threatening to boycott the season.

The group of PAC-12 football players released a list of demands Sunday on The Players’ Tribune, and some of them are just downright dumb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The players are demanding adequate safety standards during the coronavirus pandemic, and the ability to sit out the season without losing their scholarships. That all makes sense, and is pretty reasonable.

However, it goes off the rails fast from there. Specifically, the athletes are demanding, “Larry Scott, administrators, and coaches to voluntarily and drastically reduce excessive pay.”

The athletes also want to “end performance/academic bonuses” and “end lavish facility expenditures and use some endowment funds to preserve all sports.”

I’d encourage you all to read the entire list of demands. It’s very interesting and will never be met in a million years.

You simply can’t negotiate in a situation like this if you’re the NCAA or the PAC-12. If players want to sit out, then show them the exit.

Players demanding that Larry Scott and other coaches give up money is so laughably dumb that I don’t even know where to start.

Imagine having the stones to demand your coach take a pay cut or you won’t play. Is there any coach on the planet who will cave to these demands?

The coronavirus testing and opt out demands aren’t bad. Safety is important during a pandemic. However, they completely lost me the moment they started talking finances.

Players don’t have a right to dictate how much someone gets paid, and you simply can’t give into these demands. It’s college football. It’s not a hostage negotiation. If the players don’t want to play, then don’t play. Trust me, their roster spots will be filled immediately.