POLL: 88.4% Of People Expect Coronavirus To Impact The Football Season

Most people expect coronavirus to impact the football season.

As we all know, I’ve been running weekly polls on whether or not coronavirus will impact the upcoming season, and the results haven’t been good over the past several weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 4,045 voters in the latest poll, 88.4% voted that the virus will impact the football season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

These results are more or less holding steady with what we saw in July, which was more than 80% of people expecting an impact.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 24, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 24, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 18, 2020

Let me go ahead and answer this question for everyone so that there’s no confusion at all. Coronavirus is absolutely going to impact the college football season.

It’s unavoidable at this point. Non-conference games have been canceled, start dates have been shifted around and programs have had to suspend practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jul 19, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

It’s not a question of whether or not coronavirus will impact the college football season at this point. It’s only a matter of how much it’ll be impacted.

Right now, it does look like the season will start. Will it finish? That’s a question nobody seems to know the answer to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jul 17, 2020 at 3:36pm PDT

Hopefully, we keep doing whatever we can to beat coronavirus and make sure the football season happens.