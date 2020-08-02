REPORT: Michigan Vs. Ohio State Will ‘Probably Be Played Earlier In The Season’

The Michigan vs. Ohio State football game might happen a lot earlier than usual this season.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes historically meet in their final game each year, and it’s one of the best rivalries in all of sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, coronavirus might throw those plans off. According to The Columbus Dispatch, the game between the two Big 10 powers “will probably be played earlier in the season” to avoid it being canceled because of coronavirus.

Playing the Michigan/Ohio State game earlier in the year just isn’t right. That’s not what college football is all about.

Great rivalry games are meant to be played at the end of the season.

They’re not meant to be played in the middle part of the schedule or the early part of the slate.

Obviously, we want the game to happen no matter what, and we’ll accept some changes. That doesn’t mean fans won’t complain.

Watching Ohio State slap around Michigan on the field in October would feel weird as hell. We’re used to watching Michigan getting humiliated at the end of the year, and that’s what we want to see happen.

I hope they find a way for this game to happen in November as usual, but at this point, we all know to expect chaos thanks to coronavirus.